First Graduation ceremony of Little Millennium Bajaj Nagar held

Nagpur: The first Graduation ceremony of Little Millennium Bajaj Nagar was held recently.

The chief guests on the occasion were Moin Malak and Farzin Malak while the chief learning officers were Nishat Mehdi and Irshad Mehdi. Suhel Mehdi ,Neelmani Gupta , Richa Gupta , Adv. Apurv De , Sadhvi Pande , Payal Ghumber , Shaira Mehdi , Afzal Mehdi , Fahad khan and Zaara Khan graced the ceremony as special guests.

Little Millennium has successfully completed one year and is growing with leaps and bounds. Early years of development are critical in building the foundation for a happy future. Preschool education provides children the environment to develop essential life skills and foster mental development.

Little Millennium offers progressive early years’ education that focuses on the holistic development of young minds. The philosophy of Little Millennium recognizes and cherishes individuality of each child, encouraging them to discover their passion and interest at an early age.

Little Millennium has a well researched, award winning and scientifically developed preschool curriculum that focuses on holistic development of every child, through play activities and collaborative group work. Little Millennium’s proprietary ‘Seven-Petal’ Preschool Curriculum developed exclusively for 2-6 year olds, ensures holistic development of every child by following Sequential Learning and Developmental Milestones. The curriculum uses the Eclectic Approach model to subsequently improve learning effectiveness in children. Little Millennium has been at the forefront of bringing innovative products in the early child care space in India. Over the years it has won numerous awards including the “Best National Chain” for “Innovation in early childhood education” at the Indian Education Awards.

Admissions are now open at Bajaj Nagar for Developing Roots (Pre-Nursery ), Emerging Wings (3-4 Yrs Nursery), Ready to Fly I and 2 (KG 1 & 2). The Little Millennium offers a structured curriculum with a robust system that has been curated by an expert R&D team holding a strong base in the preschool sector for 15+ years.

