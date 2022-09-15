First-ever Physiothon all set to happen in Nagpur on Sept 18

Advertisement

Nagpur: Indian association of physiotherapists of women cells is organising a ‘Physiothon’ for Nagpur physiotherapists to mark the occasion of World Physiotherapy Day, 2022.

Physiothon is set to be held on September 18, 2022, Sunday from St. Ursula Ground, Civil lines, Nagpur for 5km distance. This walk aims to Fight against osteoarthritis because mobility is most important, to create awareness about the role of physiotherapists in prevention and management of osteoarthritis amongst the masses is our main agenda.

It is Central India’s first ever walkathon for physios powered by Dr.Romal Rathi’s Medicure, People’s Gym and Women’s Company. Our guest of honour, BJP Mahila Morcha Mahamantri Ashwini Jichkar, will grace the event with her presence. The one-of-a-kind event is being organised by IAPWC Nagpur District Coordinator Dr.Megha Laddha(PT), District Sub Coordinator– Dr. Sonali Bhagat(PT), Dr. Pallavi Zade(PT), Dr.Angelina Dias (PT), Dr.Sangeeta Sharma(PT).

