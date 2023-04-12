Firing inside Punjab’s Bathinda military station; 4 deaths reported

Four deaths have been reported in an incident of firing inside Bathinda Military Station in Punjab early this morning. The area has been cordoned off and quick response teams are conducting a search, the Army’s South Western Command said in a statement.

“Firing incident reported in the early hours of the morning around 0435h inside Bathinda Military Station. Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated. Area was cordoned off and sealed. Search operations, are in progress.

Advertisement

Four Fatal casualties reported. Further details being ascertained,” the Army statement said.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement