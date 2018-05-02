Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Firing at Mayor : 44 days on, cops on toes to catch leads!

    Nagpur: Right from scanning data of 11.5 lakh cell phones across Nagpur to trimming it down to first 2.5 lakh and eventually zeroing in to 250 suspects, the sleuths of Nagpur Crime Branch are leaving no stones unturned to catch leads into the high profile case of sensational firing at Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi. Even as the probe enters 44th day, city Crime Branch unit led by Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Nilesh Bharne and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane till date have examined all the offenders booked under Indian Arms Act in last 10 years and still putting in same efforts as the day one, informed a senior source at Crime Branch to Nagpur Today.

    Besides using root mapping, human intelligence, use of modern technologies and hitech gadgets in churning out the possibilities, the sleuths of Crime Branch have also used necessary aide from experts from other regions to check for the loose ends. Crime Branch officials have also examined 73 suspicious outsiders whose locations were traced near the crime spot at the time of incident. Apart from Maharashtra, the accounts of suspects from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, who were also brought to the city for interrogation, are also being closely tracked, the source added.

    “Though, CCTV footage showed just six letters being dropped in the complaint box, link of the seventh suspicious threat letter is still under scanner,” the sources mentioned.

    Mayor Joshi had a narrow escape after two motorcycle-borne men fired at his car – Mayor’s official vehicle – Toyota Fortuner between the intervening night of December 16 and 17, 2019. The incident occurred when Joshi was returning home after celebrating his 24th wedding anniversary in the outskirts of the Orange City. The bullets blasted through two glass windows and the rear windshield of the car, but Joshi escaped hurt. He immediately stopped the car and alerted the top officials of Nagpur Police.

    Shubham Nagdeve

