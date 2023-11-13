Firecrackers trigger 17 fires across Nagpur on Diwali

Nagpur: The Fire and Emergency Department of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) had a busy Diwali, with a staggering 17 fire-related incidents triggered by firecrackers reported in the city between the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, B. Chandankhede, the acting Chief Fire Officer, informed that out of the total 17 fire incidents, a maximum of four occurred in the Lakadganj area.

“Out of the total fire incidents, a maximum of four incidents were reported in Lakadganj area. Besides, three incidents each were reported in Trimurti Nagar, Civil Lines. Two incidents of fires triggered by firecrackers were reported in Sugar Nagar and Sakkardara, while one such mishap occurred in Cotton Market, Ganjipeth, and Narendra Nagar,” he said.

Thanks to the hardcore and dedicated efforts of firefighters, no major incidents or casualties were reported in the fire incidents, the CFO added.

