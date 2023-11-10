Firecracker Bursting Time in Nagpur Set to 2 Hours: 8-10 PM

As per the directives of the Honorable High Court, crackers emitting minimal pollution will be burst between 8 PM and 10 PM.

Nagpur, Date: In an effort to control air pollution in Nagpur city and improve the air quality, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has set a designated time for bursting crackers. According to the directive, citizens are urged to burst crackers with reduced air and noise pollution during the specified time of 8 PM to 10 PM for a cleaner and greener Diwali. This appeal was made by the Municipal Commissioner and Administrator, Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary.

In the context of air pollution, following the orders of the Bombay High Court and the Maharashtra government, Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary, the Municipal Commissioner and Administrator, has directed Dr. Shweta Banerjee, the nodal officer of the Air Quality Control Department, to determine the timing for bursting crackers. Instructions have also been issued to the relevant departments to take necessary actions at their respective levels.

The increasing air pollution in Nagpur city poses a threat to the future. Recognizing the necessity of continuous efforts to control air pollution, the NMC has taken proactive measures. The specified timing for bursting crackers as directed by the High Court will be closely monitored by the Nagpur Police Department in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation, and information in this regard has been communicated to them.

In addition to this, guidelines have been issued regarding water sprinkling to settle dust at construction sites to prevent dust particles and pollutants from spreading. The National Highway Authority, Public Works Department, Metro, and Nagpur Improvement Trust have been directed to ensure regular water sprinkling at all construction sites in the city.

Furthermore, strict instructions have been given to ensure proper disposal of C and D waste (Construction and Demolition waste) to prevent air pollution due to dust and to maintain cleanliness in the city. Any illegal dumping of waste will be dealt with strictly by the Municipal Corporation.

NMC’s “Appali Bus” initiative, covering all buses and government vehicles, has been directed by the Transport Department of the Municipal Corporation to undergo regular pollution checks. Awareness campaigns in schools across the city have been suggested by the Education Department to educate students about the adverse effects of bursting crackers during Diwali.

In accordance with the High Court’s orders, citizens are encouraged to burst crackers only between 8 PM and 10 PM during Diwali. This will help minimize both air and noise pollution. The Municipal Commissioner and Administrator, Dr. Chaudhary, have also emphasized the health hazards posed by polluted air from crackers, especially affecting children, pregnant women, elderly individuals, and those with respiratory ailments. Dr. Chaudhary’s appeal extends to being mindful of the environmental impact, and he urges everyone to consider these aspects during the festive season.

