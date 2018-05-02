Fire broke out at Administrative Building 2

Nagpur: Fire engulfed Administrative Building No. 2 in Civil Lines here on Sunday morning. Though, the exact reason behind the fire and loss of property couldn’t be ascertained immediately, fortunately, no causality was reported in the incident. Three fire tenders were pressed into action.

According to sources, the fire broke out at around 9 am. Following the fire call, the officials of Fire Emergency Department swing into the action. Three fire tenders were pressed into the action. The fire officials managed to douse the flames following hardcore efforts.



