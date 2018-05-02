Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, May 2nd, 2021

    Fire broke out at Administrative Building 2

    Nagpur: Fire engulfed Administrative Building No. 2 in Civil Lines here on Sunday morning. Though, the exact reason behind the fire and loss of property couldn’t be ascertained immediately, fortunately, no causality was reported in the incident. Three fire tenders were pressed into action.

    According to sources, the fire broke out at around 9 am. Following the fire call, the officials of Fire Emergency Department swing into the action. Three fire tenders were pressed into the action. The fire officials managed to douse the flames following hardcore efforts.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Fire broke out at Administrative Building 2
    Fire broke out at Administrative Building 2
    आज रविवारी दहा झोनमधील दहा केंद्रांवर लसीकरण
    आज रविवारी दहा झोनमधील दहा केंद्रांवर लसीकरण
    नागपुर शहर के हिंगना पुलिस स्टेशन को जानिये
    नागपुर शहर के हिंगना पुलिस स्टेशन को जानिये
    Avoid Procrastination to Get Success in Life… Dr. S S Uttarwar
    Avoid Procrastination to Get Success in Life… Dr. S S Uttarwar
    When Gurudwaras can help why can’t state govt provide quick facilities to COVID-19 patients: Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt
    When Gurudwaras can help why can’t state govt provide quick facilities to COVID-19 patients: Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt
    COVID-19: CBSE announces marking policy for cancelled class 10 board exams
    COVID-19: CBSE announces marking policy for cancelled class 10 board exams
    १८ वर्षावरील व्यक्तींच्या लसीकरणाला सुरुवात
    १८ वर्षावरील व्यक्तींच्या लसीकरणाला सुरुवात
    Silver Lining: Nagpur continues to report more recoveries than fresh positive cases, deaths still concern
    Silver Lining: Nagpur continues to report more recoveries than fresh positive cases, deaths still concern
    Nagpur: Fire safety awareness programme conducted at hospitals, CCC
    Nagpur: Fire safety awareness programme conducted at hospitals, CCC
    ऑक्सिजनची कमतरता व सौम्य लक्षणे असणा-या रुग्णांसाठी कोवीड केअर सेंटर सुविधा लाभदायक
    ऑक्सिजनची कमतरता व सौम्य लक्षणे असणा-या रुग्णांसाठी कोवीड केअर सेंटर सुविधा लाभदायक
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145