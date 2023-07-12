Fire Breaks Out in Unstable Ward of Mayo Hospital; Two Attendants Save Lives of Patients!

Nagpur: A fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon in the unstable ward of the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital, commonly known as Mayo Hospital. The incident created panic among the patients in the ward. However, two attendants acted swiftly and managed to save the lives of the patients.

According to reports, the ward in question is Ward No. 34 of the Mayo Surgical Complex. It has separate rooms for resident doctors. Around 1:30 PM on Tuesday, Sister-in-Charge Varsha Vinchoorkar noticed smoke emanating from the window of the doctors’ room. She immediately informed the duty of the second attendant, Sarita Nair. Both of them rushed towards the room. They then quickly evacuated the ward. During this time, the patients’ beds caught fire. Besides that, bandages and other materials were also burning.

The attendants started throwing water towards the direction of the fire. Their continuous efforts caused the fire to initially subside. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Security Force personnel arrived with fire extinguishing equipment. It has been reported that a short circuit caused the fire.

The hospital administration has expressed gratitude to the attendants for their prompt action, which prevented any casualties or serious injuries. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

