    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jun 8th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Fire at Vaishno Devi shrine complex in Jammu

    A fire broke out at Vaishno Devi shrine complex in Jammu Kashmir’s Reasi district on Tuesday, damaging a cash counter, officials said. No one was injured in the fire, which broke out from the structure adjoining the ‘Bhawan’ (sanctum sanctorum), the officials said.

    They said the fire started around 4.15 pm due to a short circuit and was completely controlled by 5 pm.

    Visuals from the scene showed thick smoke billowing out of the building as firefighters worked to douse the flames.

    Fire fighting squad of the shrine immediately swung into action after CRPF personnel raised an alarm, the officials said.

    Some cash and records were gutted in the fire, the officials said.

    Trending In Nagpur
    नागपूर मध्य रेल्वे स्थानकावर हमालांचा कोव्हिड आर.टी.पी.सी.आर.. चाचणीला उत्सर्फूत प्रतिसाद महानगरपालिका मंगळवारी झोन कार्यालय व मध्य रेल्वेचा संयूक्त उपक्रम.
    नागपूर मध्य रेल्वे स्थानकावर हमालांचा कोव्हिड आर.टी.पी.सी.आर.. चाचणीला उत्सर्फूत प्रतिसाद महानगरपालिका मंगळवारी झोन कार्यालय व मध्य रेल्वेचा संयूक्त उपक्रम.
    उपराजधानीत आरोग्य सुविधांमध्ये एका वर्षात आठपटीने वाढ
    उपराजधानीत आरोग्य सुविधांमध्ये एका वर्षात आठपटीने वाढ
    नागपुर स्टेशन पर यात्री सहायकों को किराना किट का वितरण किया गया
    नागपुर स्टेशन पर यात्री सहायकों को किराना किट का वितरण किया गया
    उद्या बिरसा मुंडा स्मृतिदिन
    उद्या बिरसा मुंडा स्मृतिदिन
    भारवाहकांना जीवनावश्यक वस्तूंचे वाटप
    भारवाहकांना जीवनावश्यक वस्तूंचे वाटप
    Energy Minister clarifies Vidarbha & Marathwada subsidy will continue
    Energy Minister clarifies Vidarbha & Marathwada subsidy will continue
    Nagpur: Leopard captured on camera at Ambazari Biodiversity Park; it has reached forest, officials predict
    Nagpur: Leopard captured on camera at Ambazari Biodiversity Park; it has reached forest, officials predict
    Celebrations of International Environment Day
    Celebrations of International Environment Day
    NMC’s shabby affairs: Nagpur ranks 28th in ‘Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan’ contest
    NMC’s shabby affairs: Nagpur ranks 28th in ‘Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan’ contest
    Theatres remain locked despite unlock in Nagpur
    Theatres remain locked despite unlock in Nagpur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145