Fire at Nagpur Govt Warehouse; Crores Worth of Goods Saved

Nagpur: With the onset of summer, incidents of fire outbreaks are on the rise across the city. On Tuesday at around 8:30 PM, a sudden fire broke out at a government warehouse located behind the Public Works Department’s Office No. 3 in Civil Lines, Nagpur. The warehouse stored valuable goods belonging to various departments of the Maharashtra government.

As soon as Sub-Divisional Engineer Sanjay Upadhye received information about the fire, he immediately contacted Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) engineer Leena Upadhye. The municipal fire department was alerted without delay, and within minutes, two fire engines arrived at the scene.

The fire had spread extensively, making it difficult to enter the warehouse. As a result, the wall of the warehouse had to be broken down. Engineer Leena Upadhye quickly called for a municipal bulldozer to break the wall, enabling firefighters to enter and control the blaze.

The warehouse housed essential goods and scrap material worth crores of rupees. Although the fire posed a threat of massive loss, timely action by Sanjay Upadhye and the swift response of the NMC and fire department helped avert a major disaster.

Senior officials from the Public Works Department also rushed to the site upon receiving the news and assessed the situation. Further investigation is currently underway by the concerned department.

