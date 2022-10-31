Fire at cooler manufacturing factory in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: A major fire engulfed S Enterprises, a cooler manufacturing facility in Narsala area on Umred Road under Hudkeshwar Police Station here, on Monday.

The exact reason behind the fire could not be ascertained immediately; however, materials worth Rs 50,000 reportedly gutted in fire, informed Chief Fire Officer Rajendra Uchake to Nagpur Today.

“The factory belongs to one Dharmaveer Surendra Sharma (46). The fire department received a call in the afternoon, following which officials rushed to the spot.

After hardcore efforts, firefighters managed to douse the flames and saved materials worth Rs 2 lakhs. Fortunately, no casualties reported in the incident,” the CFO said.

