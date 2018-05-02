FIR against doctor, two others for cheating man by promising MBBS admission for his daughter

Nagpur:A case was registered against three persons, including a Mumbai-based doctor and his peon, for allegedly duping a man of Rs 11.09 lakh on the pretext of securing admission for his daughter in a medical course under the government quota, a Nagpur police official said on Saturday.

“The main accused, who is a resident of Sion in Mumbai, had allegedly promised the complainant to get his daughter admitted for MBBS course and took Rs 11.09 lakh from the complainant during November 2020 to February 2021.

As the accused failed to provide admission, the victim realised that he was cheated and approached the police. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code,” he added. No arrest is made so far.