    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Jun 13th, 2021

    FIR against doctor, two others for cheating man by promising MBBS admission for his daughter

    Nagpur:A case was registered against three persons, including a Mumbai-based doctor and his peon, for allegedly duping a man of Rs 11.09 lakh on the pretext of securing admission for his daughter in a medical course under the government quota, a Nagpur police official said on Saturday.

    “The main accused, who is a resident of Sion in Mumbai, had allegedly promised the complainant to get his daughter admitted for MBBS course and took Rs 11.09 lakh from the complainant during November 2020 to February 2021.

    As the accused failed to provide admission, the victim realised that he was cheated and approached the police. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code,” he added. No arrest is made so far.

    Trending In Nagpur
    FIR against doctor, two others for cheating man by promising MBBS admission for his daughter
    FIR against doctor, two others for cheating man by promising MBBS admission for his daughter
    चौकशी समिती नेमून दोषींविरुद्ध एफआयआर दाखल करा
    चौकशी समिती नेमून दोषींविरुद्ध एफआयआर दाखल करा
    आ.कृष्णा खोपडे यांनी नगरसेवक व अधिका-यांसह केले बाबुलबन पाणी टाकीचे निरीक्षण
    आ.कृष्णा खोपडे यांनी नगरसेवक व अधिका-यांसह केले बाबुलबन पाणी टाकीचे निरीक्षण
    आदिवासीबहुल दोन गावांचा कोरोना लढा पोहचला मंत्रालयात
    आदिवासीबहुल दोन गावांचा कोरोना लढा पोहचला मंत्रालयात
    Nagpur Covid-19 Reports 75 new cases, 6 deaths
    Nagpur Covid-19 Reports 75 new cases, 6 deaths
    Fake GST invoice racket of Rs 55 cr unearthed in Nagpur, one arrested
    Fake GST invoice racket of Rs 55 cr unearthed in Nagpur, one arrested
    Environmentalists hail State Govt move to amend Urban Tree Act
    Environmentalists hail State Govt move to amend Urban Tree Act
    Covid rage: Nagpur ghats used 2000 tonnes of wood for last rites of 6377 bodies in April
    Covid rage: Nagpur ghats used 2000 tonnes of wood for last rites of 6377 bodies in April
    Relative rapes woman, threatens to post her obscene photos on social media
    Relative rapes woman, threatens to post her obscene photos on social media
    Nagpur Cyber Police caution people about cyber crooks active in city
    Nagpur Cyber Police caution people about cyber crooks active in city
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145