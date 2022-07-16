Finance Minster should take cognisance of one day token bandh and reverse 5% GST on unbranded food grains : Dr. Dipen Agrawal

Advertisement

Overwhelming response poured in from all corners of the state to the one-day token trade bandh call given by Bhartiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal (BUVM), New Delhi a national level apex traders body to mark its protest against recent decision of GST Council to levy 5% GST on pre-packed and pre-labelled food grain and other edible items.

Dr. Dipen Agrawal, President-Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) said that bandh was well supported and was immensely successful in Maharashtra. Wholesale and retail traders and food processing units across the length and breadth of Maharashtra observed and participated in the one-day token bandh. The Wholesale Grain & Seeds Merchant Association, Vidarbha Dal Millers Association and APMC market in Nagpur were closed for the day.

Mohan Gurnani, Chairman-CAMIT said that APMC Navi Mumbai, Market Yard in Pune where 100% closed totally. Market Yards in almost all corporations in places like Sangli, Nashik, Solapur, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Parbhani were closed.

Ajit Kothari, Secretary-CAMIT informed that In Kolhapur, Kolhapur Chamber of Commerce and Industries took active part in ensuring all wholesale and retail shops in Kolhapur and neighbouring taluka places namely Kagal, Ichalkaranji, Peth Vadgoan were closed. As a token of protest against the GST hike traders had gathered in main Shivaji Chowk with banners. After the protest delegation of KCCI met all present elected MLAs and MPs and briefed about their protest.

Raju Rathi, Sr. Vice President-CAMIT said that bandh was observed in Solapur and all wholesalers closed their shops to mark their protest against the imposition of GST and representation was given to all MPs and MLAs. Sangli Chamber of Commerce President Sharad Shah & Secretary with traders had gathered in main market to show their resentment. He further informed that it was 100% bandh in Sangli.

Ajay Shah, Vice President-CAMIT and IPP AurngabadVayapariMahasangh and Sanjay Kankaria of Kirana Association Aurangabad, said all the 400 to 500 retail and wholesale shops were closed in Aurangabad and traders nearby Aurangabad places like Walzapur also participated in the bandh.

Dr. Dipen Agrawal, expressing his gratitude towards business community of the state for demonstrating the unprecedent unity and resentment against government decision to bring unbranded food grains and related items under GST. Dr. Agrawal and Mohan Gurnani jointly appealed to Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman to revisit and reverse the 5% GST imposed on pre-packed and pre-labelled food grains and other edible items.

