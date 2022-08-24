Final trial of mesmerising laser and fountain show held at Futala Lake

Advertisement

Nagpur: As decided earlier, the final trial of the Futala laser and fountain show was conducted on Monday, August 22 evening. The show amazed the officials and people gathered. The laser show’s final trial was conducted under the supervision of Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) Chairman Manojkumar Suryawanshi.

The show commenced with playing of classical music and colourful lights. After playing multiple songs from classical to Bollywood, the history of formation of Nagpur city was narrated in the voice of Nana Patekar in Marathi. The detailed history included the stories of city’s founder King Bakht Buland Shah and leaders like RSS founder Dr Hedgewar.

Along with the dancing laser water, pyrotechnics was also showcased at the final trial show.The famous song ‘Jai Ho’ composed by A R Rehman was played while the laser show depicted a tricolour instilling patriotic fervour. Various Marathi songs such as Tik Tik Vajate… and Zingat were played.

Earlier, the NIT Chairman Surawanshi had said that at first the final technical trial would be held and then they will hold another trial in the presence of an expert committee comprising prominent cultural figures of Nagpur. The show will be for 2.30 hours and have a signature tune, laser show, commentary on the history of Nagpur in Marathi, Hindi, and English, and popular songs in three languages.

The commentary for the light-and sound show on Nagpur’s history has been recorded in the voice of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan (English), eminent lyricist-director Gulzar (Hindi), and acting stalwart Nana Patekar (Marathi). The commentary will be of 10-12 minutes duration. There will be gaps between commentaries which will be filled by laser displays.

A 4000-seat capacity gallery will be set up near Futala Lake to enjoy the fountain and a 12-storey food-plaza will be set up next to Futala with parking for 1,100 vehicles. The musical fountain in Futala Lake is said to be the tallest fountain in the world. When the show starts, Nagpur’s history will be beamed onto the screen formed by the mist from the fountain.

