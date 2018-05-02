Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Final Round : Gadkari leads by over 2.13 lakh votes in Nagpur, Tumane ahead by 1.20 lakh votes in Ramtek

Nagpur: As the final round of counting for Nagpur and Ramtek Lok Sabha Constituencies concluded post midnight on Thursday, BJP and Shiv Sena appears clear winner at Nagpur and Ramtek seats, respectively.

By the end of 19th and final round of vote counting for Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency, BJP’s Nitin Jairam Gadkari emerged clear winner as he secured 651050 votes while his closest rival Nana Patole of Congress finished far behind at 438013 votes. Gadkari made the lead by 213037 votes towards the end of 19th round.

Similarly in the 25th and final round of counting for Ramtek Lok Sabha Constituency, Shiv Sena’s Krupal Tumane stood tall at 565360 votes while Congress candidate Kishore Gajbhiye lagged behind at 445152 votes. Tumane was leading by 120208 votes in the 25th round.

However, these are not the final counts as the VVPAT vote counting has started post EVM tally. The VVPAT counting was on till the time of filing the report.

Stay tuned to Nagpur Today for more updates.

