Final Hearing on Old Bhandara Road Case Soon: High Court Postpones Hearing by One Week

Nagpur – Even though the expansion plan for Old Bhandara Road was drawn up nearly 25 years ago, prolonged legal battles have delayed its execution. The matter, which had seen recent progress after a temporary resolution, has once again returned to the High Court following fresh petitions from property owners.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court indicated that the upcoming session may be the final one, but adjourned proceedings for one more week. The petitioners sought permission to amend the existing plea, citing that the land acquisition officer had advanced the acquisition process. The court granted this request.

Notably, 89 property owners have filed the petition challenging the land acquisition under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. Representing the petitioners were Advocates Bhangde, while Advocate Jaimini Kasat appeared for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

Allegations of Violations of Legal Provisions

The petitioners argued that the government issued a notification on December 31, 2024, under the 2013 Act, but failed to comply with critical provisions—particularly Sections 19(1) and 19(2). They claimed that neither resettlement and rehabilitation procedures were implemented, nor were funds deposited as per the law. The petitioners accused the administration of gross procedural lapses.

During a prior hearing, the court had issued notices to the State Urban Development Department, District Collector, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), and NMC, instructing them to submit their responses.

Background: A Road Widening Project Delayed for Decades

The Old Bhandara Road widening project was originally approved on January 7, 2000, as part of 43 development projects sanctioned during the tenure of then Municipal Commissioner T. Chandrashekhar. The widening required demolition of several homes, and compensation was provided to affected residents. Subsequently, 68 property owners gave written consent to hand over their land for the project.

The state government allocated ₹339 crore for the road development. However, despite the funding, the project faced delays and eventually reached the High Court. On July 19, 2017, the court directed that road construction should begin, and work resumed accordingly. But with fresh grievances being raised, the matter has again landed in the High Court, with a final verdict now expected in the upcoming hearing.

