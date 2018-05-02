Fight at Dandiya Night in Bhagwan Nagar, 7 injured

Nagpur: As many as seven people were injured when a fight broke out between two groups of youngsters at an ongoing dandiya event at Bhagwan Nagar under Ajni police station area on Saturday night. According to police, a Garba dance was organised at Bhagwan Nagar ground.

The fight broke out over the issue of parking at Garba Pandal.When complainant Gaurav Raju Verma (28), a resident of Rameshwari and his friends intervened into the matter, the accused attacked them with rods and fled the spot.

The accused have been identified as Max Mankar, C M Londhe, Sawan Mankar and three unidentified persons while the injured persons are Sumit Verma, Aniket Tayde, Aniket Kadu, Ravi Dehria, Pawan Pande, Nayan Metkar. An offence under Sections 143, 147, 149, 323 and 324 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Ajni cops. Further investigation is on