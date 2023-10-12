Festive relief: CR adds 5 coaches each to Hamsafar Exp between Ajni-Pune, Nagpur-Pune

Nagpur: With the Central Railway adding 5 coaches each to Hamsafar Express between Ajni-Pune and Nagpur-Pune ahead of the festive season, travellers can hope for relief from the never-ending wait for tickets on the busy route.

Starting October 12, the Central Railway has added 38 coaches in 10 Mail/Express trains on a permanent basis, which includes trains between Ajni-Pune-Ajni (22140-22141) and Nagpur-Pune (22141-22142).

Earlier, there were 15 LHB coaches in each of these fully air-conditioned weekly trains. Now the number has gone up to 20. “Considering 72 berths in each coach, least 360 extra passengers can be accommodated in each train. This will help reduce the number of waitlisted passengers in the Nagpur-Pune route, which is one of the busiest sectors,” said Chief PRO Dr Shivaji Manaspure.

Basant Shukla, Secretary of Bharatiya Yatri Kendra, said, “More coaches only means partial relief to passengers as both the Hamsafar trains operate once a week only. The number of sleeper coaches should be increased in the Nagpur-Pune superfast express, which runs daily. It is high time the railway board starts a Vande Bharat train on the route.”

The Central Railway has also added one sleeper class and one AC-III coach in 01139-01140 Nagpur-Madgaon (Goa)-Nagpur special, taking the number of coaches to 24.

