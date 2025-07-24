Festive gift: Maha Govt offers Rs 10 lakh insurance to Govindas ahead of Dahi Handi

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant move to ensure the safety of Dahi Handi participants, the Maharashtra Government has announced an insurance cover for 1.5 lakh ‘Govindas’, with a maximum payout of Rs 10 lakh in case of death.

The announcement comes less than a month before Dahi Handi, a highlight of Janmashtami celebrations, which will be observed on August 16 this year.

The festival involves teams of young participants, popularly called Govindas, forming human pyramids to break a pot filled with milk, curd, and butter, symbolizing the playful childhood antics of Lord Krishna. While the event is known for its vibrancy and community participation, it also carries risks, with participants often facing injuries while attempting to reach the suspended pot.

According to a Government Resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday, the State will bear the insurance cost for all registered Govindas forming pyramids.

The GR outlines six categories of coverage:

· Rs 10 lakh for death during a Dahi Handi performance

· Rs 10 lakh for total permanent disability (loss of two eyes or two limbs)

· Rs 5 lakh for the loss of one eye, one arm, or one leg

· Compensation for partial or permanent disablement, as per insurer’s assessment

· Up to Rs 1 lakh to cover medical expenses for injuries

How will it be implemented?

The Maharashtra State Govinda Association, Mumbai, will verify the training, age, and participation details of the Govindas and submit them to the Commissioner of Sports and Youth Services in Pune for processing.

The insurance is being seen as part of the government’s larger initiative to promote the traditional sport while prioritising safety.