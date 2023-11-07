Festive cheer for Nagpur: CR to run 103 special trains for Diwali, Chhat festivals

Nagpur/Mumbai: As the festive season approaches, the Central Railways is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a seamless and joyful travel experience for passengers during the upcoming Diwali and Chhat festivals. In a significant move, the railway authority has introduced a whopping 425 special train services, effectively increasing its carrying capacity by approximately 3 lakh passengers. This proactive approach aims to accommodate the surge in demand and uphold the commitment to passenger safety and comfort, even during peak times, according to an official statement.

Passengers travelling to and from Nagpur and Amravati are set to benefit from a substantial increase in connectivity with the introduction of 103 special train services. This not only offers more travel options but also ensures that travellers can celebrate the festivals with their loved ones without the hassle of overcrowded trains.

Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railways, stated, “By significantly increasing passenger capacity in various regions, the railway authority ensures that passengers can celebrate Diwali and Chhat with their families and friends while enjoying safe and hassle-free journeys. This comprehensive approach reflects the railway’s dedication to serving the diverse needs of the vast and varied population, further strengthening its role as the lifeline of the nation.”

The special train services will be spread across various regions including Nagpur/Amravati, Nanded, Kolhapur, Thivim/Mangaluru, Kanpur/Varanasi/Gorakhpur, Danapur, Samastipur, Chhapra/Sivan/Hatia, and Indore.

Nanded will see an enhancement in its connectivity with the introduction of 16 special train services. This addition is expected to improve the accessibility of the region during the festive season and cater to the transportation needs of the local populace.

Kolhapur residents and visitors are in for a treat with a remarkable 114 special train services, offering an abundance of travel options during the festive period. This initiative reflects the Indian Railways’ commitment to supporting various regions in accommodating the festive rush.

A total of 40 special train services will serve the Thivim and Mangaluru areas. This development ensures that residents and travellers in these regions have convenient and efficient transportation options for celebrating Diwali and Chhat.

The central and eastern regions of India, including Kanpur, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur, will have access to 38 special train services. This expansion of services will provide much-needed relief to passengers in these areas during the festive season.

Danapur will benefit from 60 special services, ensuring efficient travel for passengers in this region. This initiative underscores Indian Railways’ commitment to providing connectivity and convenience to a diverse range of regions across the country.

A total of 36 special train services will cater to passengers in Samastipur, Chhapra, Sivan, and Hatia. This development will help ensure smooth travel for residents and visitors during the festival season.

Indore will witness 18 special train services, offering additional travel options for its residents and visitors. These services are a welcome addition, especially during the festive period, when people often travel to be with their families and loved ones. The Central Railways’ proactive approach to expanding its services during the festive season is set to make the upcoming Diwali and Chhat celebrations even more joyful and stress-free for passengers across the region. Passengers can now look forward to celebrating with their loved ones without the worry of overcrowded trains and travel inconveniences. The railway authority’s commitment to ensuring passenger safety and convenience remains unwavering, solidifying its crucial role as the nation’s lifeline.

