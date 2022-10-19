Festive boom: After Navratri, automobiles dealers eye Diwali sales on Dhanteras

Nagpur: The upward trend in automobile sales is likely to bloom further with dealers eyeing a mega sale on Dhanteras. With the dawn of the festive season, the three RTOs of the Second Capital of the State — Nagpur City, Nagpur Rural and East – recorded 1,613 new vehicle registrations in the month of October. RTO sources disclosed that people appear to lean towards Electric Vehicles (EVs) due to high fuel prices.

Now the dealers are eying on Dhanteras, one of the auspicious days for new purchases, and expecting good business for them, as many prospective buyers have already booked new vehicles.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Assistant RTO Ninad Surve from the Nagpur East RTO office said during the Navratri festival (from October 1 and October 7) the east office registered 772 new vehicles. The maximum 116 EVs (two-wheelers) were registered during this period, followed by 57 e-rickshaws.

The Nagpur City RTO office registered 354 new vehicles in the same period; while, Nagpur Rural RTO recorded 577 new registrations.

A close look at the registration numbers shows that demand for two-wheelers is still more compared to four-wheelers. Among all vehicles, the three RTO offices have registered 1,128 two-wheelers combined, while the number was 484 in terms of four-wheelers.

Registration of new vehicles from Oct 1 to Oct 7:

772 in East RTO

577 in Rural RTO

354 in City RTO

