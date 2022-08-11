Fearing bad results CA student hangs self in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old chartered accountancy (CA) student, committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan at her house in Nandanvan area in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Bhagyashree Dhanraj Karmore, a resident of Plot No 30, Shesh Nagar.

Advertisement

According to police sources Bhagyashree took the extreme step fearing poor exam results. Bhagyashree, who was nervous and under depression, ended her life by hanging from the ceiling fan with a ‘dupatta’ in the kitchen of her house. Her elder sister and brother took her to Seven Star Hospital where the doctors declared her ‘brought dead.

Advertisement

After receiving the medico-legal certificate, cops sent the body to Government Medical College & Hospital for post-mortem.

Nandanvan Police registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and initiated investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement