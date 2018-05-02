Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Apr 20th, 2020

    FDA seizes adulterated edibles worth ₹ 3.49 lakh across Nagpur

    Nagpur: Following the reports of rampant food adulteration during lockdown, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), seized adulterated food items worth ₹ 3,49,183 between April 11 and April 16.
    According to the reports received, FDA officials carried out inspection at 254 places in different markets of the city.

    Following the check, FDA took corrective action in four cases while in four other cases it issued orders prohibiting sale of these adulterated goods.
    During raids at various market places, 39 food samples were collected, following which refined soyabean oil of about ₹1,16,616 weighing 971.8 kg was seized.

    It also confiscated refined sunflower oil of ₹27,837, weighing 257.75 kg, 14 kg chilli powder of about ₹
    2440 and 14 kg turmeric powder of equal amount. Reports of 39 food samples obtained by FDA sleuths are still awaited. The said action was taken under the leadership of joint director (Food) of FDA Chandrakant Pawar and with the guidance of assistant commissioner of the department Abhay Deshpande.

