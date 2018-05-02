FDA raids vendor selling adulterated milk in Lashkaribagh

Nagpur: Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday busted a Lashkaribagh based man for selling adulterated milk. The accused allegedly mixed chemicals with packet milk to sell it in the open market on the pretext of cow milk.

The accused identified as Rajendra Budhram Yadav, a resident of Bhoslewadi in Lashkaribagh area, works as a small milk vendor and owns several cows and buffalos. For quite some time, Yadav was struggling to meet customers’ demand for cow milk.

Following which he started mixing packed milk with the chemicals for cyellow colour and would sell it on the pretext of cow milk. Smelling something fishy, some locals filed a complaint with the FDA following which, a squad comprising Food Safety Officer Anant Chaudhary, Praful Tople and Vinod Dhawad raided Yadav’s house on Friday and seized the contaminated milk along with chemicals.

The raid was supervised by FDA Joint Commissioner Shashikant Kekre and Assistant Commissioner Milind Deshpande.