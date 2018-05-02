Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Aug 30th, 2019

FDA raids vendor selling adulterated milk in Lashkaribagh

Nagpur: Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday busted a Lashkaribagh based man for selling adulterated milk. The accused allegedly mixed chemicals with packet milk to sell it in the open market on the pretext of cow milk.

The accused identified as Rajendra Budhram Yadav, a resident of Bhoslewadi in Lashkaribagh area, works as a small milk vendor and owns several cows and buffalos. For quite some time, Yadav was struggling to meet customers’ demand for cow milk.

Following which he started mixing packed milk with the chemicals for cyellow colour and would sell it on the pretext of cow milk. Smelling something fishy, some locals filed a complaint with the FDA following which, a squad comprising Food Safety Officer Anant Chaudhary, Praful Tople and Vinod Dhawad raided Yadav’s house on Friday and seized the contaminated milk along with chemicals.

The raid was supervised by FDA Joint Commissioner Shashikant Kekre and Assistant Commissioner Milind Deshpande.

Two-day Bengali drama festival in Nagpur on Sept 14 and 15
Launch of Nagpur’s only Nail Studio
Mobile shop burgled in Koradi, cash, goods worth Rs 3.27 lakh stolen
House break in Pratap Nagar, Rs 1.6 lakh booty stolen
श्रीराम शिक्षण संस्थेतर्फे गुणवंत विद्यार्थ्यांचा सत्कार
पर्यावरण पूरक गणेशोत्सवाचे दृष्टीने गणेश मुर्ती विसर्जनाची व्यवस्था करावी
महात्मे नेत्र अस्पताल द्वारा रविवार को नेत्रदान जागरूकता रैली का आयोजन
गोंदियाः घूस लेते सहायक पुलिस उपनिरीक्षक गिरफ्तार
NMC shows door to Kanak, set to appoint ‘tainted’ M/s BVG for garbage collection, raises many eyebrows
‘Satta’ den raided, 8 persons nabbed
कनक राज समाप्ति पर विवादस्पद बीवीजी को दूल्हा बनाने की तैयारी
Indian Railways Ties With ISRO to Come up With Real-time Monitering System in 700 Trains
FDA raids vendor selling adulterated milk in Lashkaribagh
महात्मे नेत्र अस्पताल द्वारा रविवार को नेत्रदान जागरूकता रैली का आयोजन
DCP Pandit inspects ‘Y’-point of Children’s Park in Dharampeth
NMC eases restrictions, to supply water regularly from Sept 1 to 15
गोंदियाः घूस लेते सहायक पुलिस उपनिरीक्षक गिरफ्तार
पर्यावरण पूरक गणेशोत्सवाचे दृष्टीने गणेश मुर्ती विसर्जनाची व्यवस्था करावी
Day out for bulls as farmers celebrate Pola festival with gaiety
Gadkari announces Rs 10 crore aid to promote goods made by women entrepreneurs
रविनिश पांडे है निर्दोष राजैतिक षड्यंत्र के तहत उन्हें फसाया गया है- शिवसेना शहरप्रमुख प्रकाश जाधव
Mumbai artist comes out with innovative, eco-friendly ‘Tree Ganesha’
