FDA raids 5 firms, seizes adulterated edible oil worth Rs 7 lakh in Nagpur

Nagpur: With the Festival of Lights around the corner, traders indulge in dubious acts to earn money at the cost of people’s health. Taking a serious view of adulteration of food articles, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Nagpur Division raided five firms and seized the stock of 4770.28 kg of adulterated edible oil worth Rs 7.18 l;akh from Maskasaath, Itwari and other areas.

In order to help people to get pure and healthy food material in festival season, FDA had conducted a special campaign under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (Food) Sharad Kolte at Maskasath, Itwari, Wadi, Rani Durgavati Square and other areas. The Food Safety Officials (FSOs) inspected the premises of M/s Mahalaxmi Traders; M/s Preetam Trading Company; M/s Chandumal Bhagwandas; M/s Supariwala Sales Corporation; M/s Asumal Leelarm and found the edible groundnut oil (KMC special) was stored in the tin containers. Suspecting adulteration and storage in reused containers, the FSOs seized a stock of 4770.28 kg of edible oil worth Rs 7.18 lakh. The FSOs collected samples and sent for analysis.

The action was taken under the guidance of Joint Commissioner (Food) C B Pawar and Sharad Kolte by FSOs Vinod Dhawad, Anant Chaudhari, Amitkumar Upalap, Lalit Soyam, Mahesh Chahande and Akhilesh Raut.

FDA has started a special campaign to take action against the adulteration. Citizens having any complaint regarding quality and standard of any food item may contact on 0712- 2562204, appealed C B Pawar, Joint Commissioner (Food), FDA Nagpur Division.