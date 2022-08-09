Father-son duo booked for duping woman of Rs 47 lakh in bogus land deal in MIDC

Nagpur: MIDC police have booked two Directors of Satyasai Land Developers on the charges of duping a woman to the tune of Rs 47 lakh in a bogus land deal. The accused are father-son duo.

The accused duo – Yeshwant Urkudaji Nagpure (57) and Om Yeshwant Nagpur (35), both residents of Gedam Layout, near Rai Town. Between March 12, 2016 and March 14, 2022, both the father-son duo carved out a layout on land at Mouza Wanadongri despite having no documents in their names. The accused sold a plot to Rashmi Amit Balpande (39), resident of Plot No. 74, Daga Layout for Rs 47 lakh with the help of bogus documents and thus cheated her.

MIDC PSI Jadhav, based on the complaint lodged by Rashmi Balpande, booked the accused father and son under Sections 420, 468, 471, 34 of the IPC. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

