Father-son arrested for Rs 1.60 crore fraud in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW ) of Nagpur Police has registered a case of cheating against four persons including Kishor Jham and his son for duping an investor of Rs 1.60 crore, promising huge returns on investment in crypto currency.

The accused have been identified as Kishor Hansaraj Jham, a resident of nearby Rajabaksha Medical Hospital, Ajni, his son Devansh; Santosh Ambadas Lande, a resident of Sonegaon and Mangal Tiwari, a resident of Dabha, Wadi.

According to police, the complaint was lodged by Vinod Puranchand Gupta, a resident of Wardhaman Nagar. The fraudsters reportedly promised huge returns to Gupta on the investment in Korbet Crypto Currency Coin Scheme and attracted investment of Rs1.60 crore. The fraudsters reportedly assured to double the investment within six months, police said.

However, Gupta did not book any profit on the investment. Feeling deceived, the victim finally approached the EOW. After investigating the case, the police registered a case under Sections 420, 406 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Ambazari Police Station. Subsequently, the police arrested Kishor, Devansh and Ambadas and produced them in the court. The accused have been remanded to police custody for four-days.One of their accomplices, Mangal Tiwari is on the run.

