Fatal Truck Collision on Nagpur’s Pardi Flyover; One Dead, One Injured

Nagpur: A horrific accident occurred this morning on Nagpur’s Pardi flyover, involving a collision between two trucks. In the incident, one truck driver was killed while the cleaner of the second truck was seriously injured.

According to reports, a truck coming from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, was traveling at high speed when it rammed into another stationary truck on the flyover. The impact was so intense that the stationary truck overturned, scattering the stones it was carrying all over the road.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Vishnoi (33), a resident of Jodhpur, who succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The injured cleaner, Shravanram Vishnoi (42), also from Jodhpur, is currently receiving medical care at a hospital.

Due to the accident, one side of the Pardi flyover has been closed for traffic. Emergency services quickly transported the injured to the hospital. Police have launched an investigation into the incident, with preliminary findings suggesting that speeding and negligence were the primary causes.

