Fashion Mania Biz-Glam Excellence Award Ceremony-2022 in Nagpur on Nov 16

Nagpur: By creating a platform like Business and Glam Excellence Award Ceremony 2022, Feroz Alam, Director of Fabcreators Entertainment OPC Pvt Ltd aims to bring a revolution in the event and glam industry. The Award ceremony will be an emblem of the spirit of outstanding “Achievement & Excellence” which will be delivered by another definition of success.

The event – Fashion Mania Biz-Glam Excellence Award Ceremony-2022 will be organised on November 16, 2022 at Hotel Regenta, Nagpur, from 6 pm to 10.30 pm. The award categories include Business, Academy, Crypto, Salon, Real Estate, Bank, Fashion Designers, Fashion Models, , Tours & Travel, Manufacturers, Brands, Astrologers.

The event is likely to be attended by 500+ upper middle class personalities between 25-55 years.

The attraction of the event will be celebrity from Bollywood, Selfie Zone, Wall of Fame, Exhibition Gala, Fashion Show, Singer Performance, Never Seen Before Dance Performance, Award Night, and Page3 Party.

Top 20 royal identity of Nagpur City will be special guest at the event.

The interested may contact Feroz Alam, Director, Fabcreators Entertainment OPC Pvt Ltd, on phone +91-8080434894 +91-9766281490.

