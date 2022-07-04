Farmhouse party raided, liquor seized, several booked,PI transferred

Advertisement

The raid took place in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, and Hingna police station senior inspector Baliram Pardeshi was transferred later by city police commissioner Amitesh Kumar

Nagpur: A large number of young men and women were found dancing and consuming alcohol at a Girnar farmhouse party raided by the police in Hingna area of Nagpur, an official said on Monday.

The raid took place in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, and Hingna police station senior inspector Baliram Pardeshi was transferred later by city police commissioner Amitesh Kumar.