Farmers call off long march to Mumbai

Protesting farmers and tribals, who were on their way to Mumbai on foot, called off their long march on Saturday, Communist Party of India-Marxist MLA Vinod Nikole said.

Nikole said all the demands by the farmers were taken into consideration in the state legislature and ground-level officers have received orders for the execution of government orders.

Advertisement

“So we are calling off the long march,” Nikole.

Thousands of farmers and tribals had started from Dindori in Nashik district on Sunday last in support of their demands that included Rs 600 per quintal relief to onion farmers, 12-hour uninterrupted power supply to farmers and waiver of farm loans.

They had reached Thane district’s Vasind town, around 80km from Mumbai.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement