Farmers call for Bharat Bandh on March 26

Farmer unions have called for a nationwide strike on March 26 when their ongoing protest at Delhi borders will complete four months.

Announcing their future programmes protesting the three agriculture laws enacted by Parliament in 2020, the farmers’ unions said that some trade unions will also join them in their protest against fuel price hike on March 15.

Following Red Fort violence, which sullied the image of the so-far peaceful protest by the farmers, the farmers’ unions are focussing more on spreading their message to other states through visits, mahapanchayats etc, instead of staying put only at Delhi borders. So farmers from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh are coming to Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur protest sites, the union leaders are touring other states and some of those who have been at the sites since November-December are going back to take care of crops.

On December 8, 2020, the protesting unions had called for a nationwide strike which received support from several political parties, including the Left, the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal.