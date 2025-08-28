Farmer hit by car, then murdered over farm dispute in Nagpur Rural, accused held

Nagpur: A 46-year-old man was murdered on Tuesday evening after being rammed by a car and later attacked with a sharp weapon in Parshioni, near Nagpur. Police have registered a case of murder and arrested the accused.

The deceased has been identified as Lalu Asharam Eknath (46), a resident of Sarodi Toli, Parshioni. According to police, Eknath had a long-standing dispute over farmland with Lalu Ranu Bhoyar (35) of Sarodi Toli, Gram Panchayat Palora.

On Tuesday around 5 pm, Eknath was returning home on his two-wheeler (MH 40 CU 6589) when Bhoyar allegedly rammed his car (MH 31 CP 7469) into him near the Parshioni Rural Hospital. As Eknath fell to the ground, Bhoyar reportedly attacked him with a sharp weapon, leaving him critically injured.

Eknath was first rushed to the Parshioni Rural Hospital and later shifted to Max Hospital in Nagpur due to his deteriorating condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries around 9:30 pm.

Parshioni Police Station in-charge Rajesh Thorat confirmed that the accused has been arrested and both the car and the weapon used in the crime have been seized. A case under relevant sections of the BNS, including murder, has been registered, and further investigation is underway.