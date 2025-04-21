Fake Number Plates on Vehicles Exposed, 8 Vehicles Seized

Advertisement



Nagpur: On April 19, 2025, at 1:24 PM, Nagpur Traffic Police conducted a vehicle inspection on the road in front of Walkhart Hospital, where they discovered a vehicle with the number plate MH 20 DZ 5061 was displaying a fake plate. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the actual vehicle with this registration number was located elsewhere.

The police team immediately initiated action and located the vehicle bearing the number plate MH 31 EX 9993, which was being driven by Harish Tiwari. It was discovered that Tiwari had deliberately placed a fake number plate on his vehicle.

Gold Rate 21 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96700 /- Gold 22 KT 89,900 /- Silver / Kg - 96,800 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

As of now, a total of 8 vehicles with fake number plates have been seized. The vehicle owners have been charged under various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Traffic Department Deputy Commissioner Amit Sambare urged citizens to report any such incidents to the police immediately. He emphasized that using fake number plates is a serious crime and strict action will be taken against offenders.

Advertisement