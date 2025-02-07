Fake money trail leads to Nagpur: Indore police bust major racket

Nagpur: While the Second Capital of Maharashtra is already grappling with the MPSC paper leak scandal, a shocking revelation has come to light — a fully operational fake currency printing unit was unearthed in Nagpur. The illicit press was being run from Plot No. 80, Chhaoni Colony, under Jaripatka Police Station limits, along the Nagpur-Kamptee Road. The operation was busted by Indore police, who arrested six accused, including Malkit Singh Gurmesh Singh Virk and Manpreet Singh Kulwinder Singh Virk — both Nagpur residents, a report in a local Hindi daily said.

The report further said that the authorities alleged that Malkit Singh Virk and Manpreet Singh Virk had been circulating fake currency not just in Nagpur but in Mumbai, Pune, Rajasthan (Jodhpur), and Madhya Pradesh (Indore, Jabalpur, Sehore). Police have seized ₹2 lakh in counterfeit ₹200 and ₹500 notes, along with high-tech printing equipment. Investigators believe the accused had already printed and circulated ₹20 lakh in fake notes, distributing them on a demand basis.

Modus operandi: Printing & distribution

The report revealed that the accused charged ₹20,000-₹30,000 in real currency for printing ₹1 lakh in fake notes. The notes were dispatched based on specific orders, and transactions were negotiated based on the credibility of the buyer. Shockingly, despite operating under the nose of the Jaripatka police, the illegal unit went undetected by the local DB team, Intelligence Department, and Crime Branch Units.

Fake notes moved via travel buses

The crackdown followed a tip-off received by Indore DCP (Zone 2) Abhinav Vishwakarma, who uncovered an interstate fake currency syndicate linked to Nagpur. Seeking assistance from Nagpur DCP (Zone 5) Niketan Kadam, a police team swooped down on Malkit Singh and Manpreet Singh. Investigations revealed that the duo operated from their home, printing counterfeit ₹500 and ₹200 notes before dispatching them via parcel services in travel buses to various states, the report added.

How the racket was exposed

The case unfolded when Indore’s Lasudia Police arrested Shubham alias Pushpanshu Madan Rajak (26) from Jabalpur with counterfeit notes at Devash Naka. Upon interrogation, he revealed that he procured the fake notes from Mahipal alias Mohit Beda, a resident of Nasrullaganj, Sehore. Mahipal, upon his arrest, disclosed the names of the key operatives in Nagpur — Malkit Singh Virk and Manpreet Singh Virk.

With this lead, Indore police raided the Nagpur facility and seized ₹2 lakh in fake currency. Further investigations revealed that Malkit had supplied ₹20 lakh in fake notes to two accomplices– Anurag and Mohsin.

Extensive seizures & arrests

So far, police have arrested six individuals in connection with the racket:

1. Malkit Singh Virk (Nagpur)

2. Manpreet Singh Virk (Nagpur)

3. Mahipal alias Mohit Beda (Jodhpur, currently residing in Sehore)

4. Anurag Dharam Singh Chauhan (Sehore)

5. Mohsin Nasir Khan (Indore)

6. Shubham alias Pushpanshu Madan Rajak (Jabalpur, currently residing in Indore)

Authorities also recovered three laser printers, specialized A4-size 85 GSM paper used for counterfeiting ₹500 and ₹200 notes, two lamination machines, RBI security strip adhesives, and a laptop used for designing and printing fake currency.

The exposure of this counterfeit racket has once again raised serious questions over the effectiveness of Nagpur’s Crime Branch. Despite the rise in crimes such as thefts and murders, detection rates remain low, and major rackets like this continue to operate unchecked. Citizens are questioning how such illegal activities can thrive in the Chief Minister’s hometown without detection from local law enforcement agencies.

Ongoing investigation

Indore police have taken the arrested accused into custody on a production warrant for further interrogation. Investigators are now probing the total volume of fake currency circulated and identifying potential buyers and distributors involved in the racket.