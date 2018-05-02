Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Feb 7th, 2020

    Fake job promise : Woman duped of Rs 1.30 lakh

    Nagpur: Dhantoli police have booked a 39-year-old man for allegedly duping a Friends Colony resident woman to the tune of Rs 1,30,000 between October 15, 2018 and February 27, 2019 on the pretext of getting her job. The accused identified as Nilesh Agrawal, a resident of Jagnade Housing Society, Dabha reportedly posed as highly posted government official to fleece the money.

    Complainant Poonam Satish Aamte, a resident of Flat No. 71, Falke Layout, Friends Colony had met accused Agrawal back in 2018. Luring the victim with the promise of a government job, the accused introduced himself as an official who will help the 39-year-old to secure job in exchange of money.

    The accused had collected cash Rs 1,30,000 on several occasions in the form of installments from the applicant and in the meantime they all conducted fake medical and document verification.

    However their real intent was exposed, when the complainant tried to contact the accused and his phone showed switched off. Sensing something amiss Poonam approached Dhantoli police and filed a complaint.

