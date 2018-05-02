Fake Invoice racket of over Rs. 100 Crore busted in Nagpur

Nagpur: On the basis of specific information regarding issuance of Fake Invoices and availment of fraudulent Input Tax Credit, simultaneous searches were conducted by the officers of DGGI, Nagpur Zonal Unit on 5th February 2020 and 6th February 2020 at Nagpur.

These operations covered the business premises as well as residential premises of a number of Taxpayers involved in the Fake invoices racket. A large number of incriminating documents, including concealed digital data, were seized during the operations.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that these Taxpayers had cumulatively received and issued Fake invoices valued at over Rs. 108 Crore and had availed fraudulent Input Tax Credit of Rs. 9.75 Crore.

On sustained interrogation of the authorized persons during the searches, the fact of receiving and issuing Fake invoices was accepted by the authorized persons as well as the fact that a number of Proprietorship firms had been set up which were used for receiving fake invoices and passing fraudulent Input Tax Credit worth Crores of Rupees.

3 Proprietors of these Firms have been arrested so far by DGGI.

Further investigations are underway to unearth the real masterminds and the other entities involved in the Fake invoices racket.