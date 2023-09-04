Fake Facebook account of Nagpur CP comes to light

Nagpur: A fake Facebook account of Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar came to light on Sunday. This incident is part of a larger pattern of cyber criminals extorting money from victims by creating bogus social media profiles of prominent figures within the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW and Cyber) Archit Chandak has initiated an inquiry into the matter, which quickly revealed the said account’s fraudulent nature.

As a result of these findings, the police have begun the process of filing a criminal case against the perpetrator. Officials have also stated that the suspect will soon be taken into police custody as the investigation continues.

