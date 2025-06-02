Fake call centre racket busted in Nagpur, woman arrested

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major breakthrough, the Cyber Police have uncovered a link between cyber fraud operations and money transactions through Nepal. A woman, identified as Sana Shahid Khan, a resident of Maya Nagar, Indora, was arrested for her involvement in a fake call centre racket.

The investigation revealed that fraudsters lured people across India, including Nepal and Bihar, by promising high returns on investments. Victims were contacted through call centres and the fraudulently obtained money was deposited into Sana’s bank account. In one case, a fraud of Rs 50 lakh was reported last month. While probing the case, police found that a total of Rs 1.5 crore in various frauds had been funneled through Sana’s account. She allegedly travelled to Nepal via Bihar, handed over the money to the prime accused after deducting her commission and returned to Nagpur.

Police said this is not an isolated incident, as other gang members are also suspected to have travelled to Nepal to deliver similar payments. After her police custody ended, Sana was sent to jail under judicial custody. A Cyber Police team has now been stationed in Bihar to trace the masterminds behind the cross-border scam. The police believe more arrests are likely in the coming days.

