Celebrations outside the residence of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur. He has been unanimously elected as the Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party.

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday, sources said. His name was finalised in the BJP’s core committee meeting held in Mumbai today before its Maharashtra legislature party meet, they said.

Ashish Shelar to be the chief whip of Maharashtra BJP.

