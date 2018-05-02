Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Nov 8th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Fadnavis slams Sena, says Uddhav didn’t take his calls

After tendering his resignation as Maharashtra chief minister on Friday, Devendra Fadnavis blamed ally Shiv Sena for the impasse over government formation after the assembly polls.

“The governor has accepted my resignation. I thank the people of Maharashtra for giving me the chance to serve them for the last five years,” Fadnavis said at a press conference in Mumbai.

Refuting the Shiv Sena’s claim, Fadnavis asserted that ‘in my presence’, no decision had been taken by the two parties over sharing the chief minister’s post.

The Sena had claimed that before the Lok Sabha polls, the two allies had decided to share the CM’s post in the next term for two-and-half-years each.

He called Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for breaking the impasse many times, but ‘Uddhav-ji did not take my calls’, Fadnavis claimed.

The Shiv Sena’s ‘policy’ of not talking with the Bharatiya Janata Party but holding talks with the opposition Congress and Nationalist Congress Party was wrong, he said.

Fadnavis drove to Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai and submitted his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

There has been no headway in government formation even a fortnight after Assembly poll results were announced on October 24.

The BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle over the issue of the chief minister’s post, resulting in a stalemate despite the Assembly poll results giving the alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House.

In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and the Congress won 44 seats.

Happening Nagpur
Team India arrives Nagpur for T20I with BANGLADESH
Team India arrives Nagpur for T20I with BANGLADESH
In Pic: IAF bravehearts display mid-air daredevilry at Air Fest-2019
In Pic: IAF bravehearts display mid-air daredevilry at Air Fest-2019
Nagpur Crime News
Delhi man dupes event managing firm in Pratap Nagar
Delhi man dupes event managing firm in Pratap Nagar
8-year-old girl raped in Dhantoli, accused at large
8-year-old girl raped in Dhantoli, accused at large
Maharashtra News
५०० चौ.मिटर क्षेत्रापर्यंतचे नकाशे झोनस्तरावर मंजूर करण्यात यावे – अभय गोटेकर
५०० चौ.मिटर क्षेत्रापर्यंतचे नकाशे झोनस्तरावर मंजूर करण्यात यावे – अभय गोटेकर
‘फायटॉराइड’ पद्धतीने होणार नाईक तलावाचे पुनर्जीवन
‘फायटॉराइड’ पद्धतीने होणार नाईक तलावाचे पुनर्जीवन
Hindi News
अयोध्या मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट कल सुबह 10.30 बजे सुनाएगा फैसला
अयोध्या मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट कल सुबह 10.30 बजे सुनाएगा फैसला
राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस (मीडिया सेल) ने आशीनगर झोन आयुक्त को ज्ञापन सौंपा
राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस (मीडिया सेल) ने आशीनगर झोन आयुक्त को ज्ञापन सौंपा
Trending News
Team India arrives Nagpur for T20I with BANGLADESH
Team India arrives Nagpur for T20I with BANGLADESH
Gadkari in Mumbai, but won’t meet any politician
Gadkari in Mumbai, but won’t meet any politician
Featured News
Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya temple-mosque title suit on Saturday
Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya temple-mosque title suit on Saturday
Nagpur’s ex CP and State’s former DGP Arvind Inamdar passes away
Nagpur’s ex CP and State’s former DGP Arvind Inamdar passes away
Trending In Nagpur
५०० चौ.मिटर क्षेत्रापर्यंतचे नकाशे झोनस्तरावर मंजूर करण्यात यावे – अभय गोटेकर
५०० चौ.मिटर क्षेत्रापर्यंतचे नकाशे झोनस्तरावर मंजूर करण्यात यावे – अभय गोटेकर
‘फायटॉराइड’ पद्धतीने होणार नाईक तलावाचे पुनर्जीवन
‘फायटॉराइड’ पद्धतीने होणार नाईक तलावाचे पुनर्जीवन
Avinash Gawande takes charge as Medical Superintendent of GMCH
Avinash Gawande takes charge as Medical Superintendent of GMCH
Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya temple-mosque title suit on Saturday
Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya temple-mosque title suit on Saturday
Team India arrives Nagpur for T20I with BANGLADESH
Team India arrives Nagpur for T20I with BANGLADESH
राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस (मीडिया सेल) ने आशीनगर झोन आयुक्त को ज्ञापन सौंपा
राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस (मीडिया सेल) ने आशीनगर झोन आयुक्त को ज्ञापन सौंपा
देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने इस्तीफे के बाद कहा, ‘हमसे नहीं, एनसीपी से चर्चा करती रही शिवसेना’
देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने इस्तीफे के बाद कहा, ‘हमसे नहीं, एनसीपी से चर्चा करती रही शिवसेना’
In Pic: IAF bravehearts display mid-air daredevilry at Air Fest-2019
In Pic: IAF bravehearts display mid-air daredevilry at Air Fest-2019
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as chief minister of Maharashtra
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as chief minister of Maharashtra
न ही कोई रोकनेवाला, और नाही कार्रवाई करनेवाला, जिला न्यायलय के बाहर सड़क पर पार्किंग
न ही कोई रोकनेवाला, और नाही कार्रवाई करनेवाला, जिला न्यायलय के बाहर सड़क पर पार्किंग
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145