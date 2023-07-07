Fadnavis, Shinde hold late night meet, Ajit absent

Even as the fierce power tussle between rival factions of the Nationalist Congress Party, led by Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar, continued to play out in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai.

Fadnavis was seen leaving the CM’s residence after the meeting on Thursday late night.

Advertisement

According to media reports, Shinde and Fadnavis discussed the power-sharing arrangement as a delay in cabinet expansion is making the MLAs restless.

Earlier in the day, addressing the recent reports of discontent among Shiv Sena MLAs regarding NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, the CM made it clear that his government has emerged stronger, adding that he had no plans of stepping down, terming all such reports as ‘rumours’.

On the split in the NCP, Shinde said the party should introspect on everything that was happening within the rank and file.

“They (NCP) should introspect on what is happening in their party. They should look into their party, khud ka ghar toh toot gya hai (Their own house is broken now),” he said.

“Yesterday I also held a meeting with our MPs and MLAs and our government is getting stronger by the day,” the CM added.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement