Fadnavis named Guardian Minister of Nagpur, 5 other districts in Vidarbha

Advertisement

Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar will be in-charge of Chandrapur and Gondia districts

Nagpur/Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday announced Guardian Ministers for various districts in the State.

Advertisement

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is now Guardian Minister for Nagpur as well as Wardha, Amravati, Akola, Bhandara and Gadchiroli districts in Vidarbha. Thus, he will be in-charge of six out of total 11 districts of Vidarbha. Fadnavis, who is MLA from South-West Nagpur constituency, was the Chief Minister in the previous Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena Government. In the current State Government led by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction and BJP, Fadnavisis holds Home, Finance, Water Resources, Housing, and Energy portfolios.

Among the Guardian Ministers of other Vidarbha districts are Sudhir Mungantiwar who will be in-charge of Chandrapur and Gondia districts. Mungantiwar holds Forest portfolio. Gulabrao Patil, Minister for Water Supply, has been named as Guardian Minister of Buldhana district in Vidarbha and Jalgaon district in Khandesh. Sanjay Rathod, Minister for Food and Drug Administration, has been appointed as Guardian Minister of Yavatmal and Washim districts of Vidarbha.

Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil will be Guardian Minister for Ahmednagar and Solapur. Chandrakant Patil will be Guardian Minister for Pune. Dr Vijay Kumar Gavit has been appointed Guardian Minister for Nandurbar. BJP strongman from north Maharashtra Girish Mahajan will be Guardian Minister for the districts of Dhule, Latur and Nanded.

Dada Bhuse will be Guardian Minister for Nashik and Suresh Khade will be Guardian Minister for Sangli and Sandipan Bhumre will be Guardian Minister for Aurangabad.

Industries Minister Uday Samant will be Guardian Minister for Ratnagiri and Raigad districts in Konkan, while PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan will be Guardian Minister for Palghar and Sindhudurg. Health Minister Tanaji Sawant will look after Parbhani and Osmanabad while Abdul Sattar from Shinde camp has been appointed as Guardian Minister for Hingoli.

Education minister Deepak Kesarkar will be Guardian Minister for Mumbai city and Kolhapur. BJP leader Atul Save will be Guardian Minister for Jalna and Beed districts and Shambhuraj Desai will be Guardian Minister for his home district of Satara as well as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s district of Thane. Mangalprabhat Lodha will be Guardian Minister for Mumbai Suburb.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement