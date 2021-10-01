Fadnavis Mocks Nana Patole’s

Charge On Param Bir’s ‘escape’; Says ‘he Can Say Anything’

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis made light of Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole’s allegation that the Centre helped Param Bir Singh flee abroad.

Nagpur: Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis made light of state Congress president Nana Patole’s allegation that the Centre helped ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh flee abroad. Reacting to the speculation that the latter has left the country, Fadnavis said that he had no information in this regard. A day earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil told the media that the Director-General of the Maharashtra Home Guard had not taken the permission of the CM to go abroad.