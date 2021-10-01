Fadnavis Mocks Nana Patole’s

Charge On Param Bir’s ‘escape’; Says ‘he Can Say Anything’
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis made light of Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole’s allegation that the Centre helped Param Bir Singh flee abroad.
Nagpur: Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis made light of state Congress president Nana Patole’s allegation that the Centre helped ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh flee abroad. Reacting to the speculation that the latter has left the country, Fadnavis said that he had no information in this regard. A day earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil told the media that the Director-General of the Maharashtra Home Guard had not taken the permission of the CM to go abroad.
Addressing the media in Nagpur, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis remarked, “Nana Patole says anything. We cannot respond to every comment of his. He can say anything. Nana Patole is the kind of person who can also say anything about the US president.