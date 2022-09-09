Fadnavis helps in preparing 2,500 kg Mahaprasad by chef Vishnu Manohar in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya, the renowned chef Vishnu Manohar of Nagpur prepared 2,500 kg Mahaprasad on the occasion of Ganeshotsav. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the place and also extended his help in preparing the Mahaprasad.

This event was organized at Amrit Bhawan, Sitabuldi. Interestingly, this Mahaprasad was completely prepared in a traditional manner. Vishnu Manohar had earlier said that electrical appliances will not be used while preparing Mahaprasad. He stated that Mahaprasad prepared in the traditional way is received by God. He said that it is also delicious, palatable and digestible.

Later , this Mahaprasad was distributed to Bappa’s devotees. In the devotional programme, Vishnu Manohar’s Mahaprasad was accompanied by the melodious vocals of renowned Bhajan singer Kamlesh Pandey. Along with this, there was also the excitement of dhol-tasha beats.

Vishnu Manohar used a 10×10 iron kadai to prepare this Mahaprasad. He used Chana Dal 700 kg, peanuts 100 kg, oil 150 kg, coconut slices 50 kg, sambar and curry leaves 100 kg each, wood 500 kg, and cucumber 400 kg while preparing this Mahaprasad.

Apart from this jaggery, flour, coriander, cumin powder, turmeric, chili powder, and other masala were used as per taste.

