Fadnavis Govt Announces Portfolio Allocation: Full List Here

Nagpur:In a significant development, the portfolio allocation in the MahaYuti government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been finalized. Fadnavis has retained the crucial Home Ministry, while the responsibility of the Revenue Ministry has been entrusted to Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Key Portfolios Allocated:

– Devendra Fadnavis: Home, Energy, Law & Judiciary

– Eknath Shinde: Urban Development, Housing

– Ajit Pawar: Finance, State Excise

BJP Ministers and Their Portfolios:

2. Chandrashekhar Bawankule: Revenue

3. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil: Water Resources (Godavari and Krishna Basin)

4. Chandrakant Patil: Higher and Technical Education, Parliamentary Affairs

5. Girish Mahajan: Water Resources (Vidarbha, Tapi, and Konkan)

6. Ganesh Naik: Forest Minister

7. Mangalprabhat Lodha: Skill Development

8. Jaykumar Rawal: Marketing and Protocol

9. Pankaja Munde: Environment, Climate Change, and Animal Husbandry

10. Atul Save: OBC, Dairy Development, and Renewable Energy

This announcement marks a strategic distribution of portfolios, with key ministries such as Home, Revenue, Finance, and Urban Development assigned to experienced leaders. The government aims to focus on infrastructure development, economic growth, and welfare initiatives under the newly formed council of ministers.