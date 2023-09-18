Fadnavis dedicates RTMNU’s synthetic track in Nagpur

Nagpur: The state-of-the-art synthetic track of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) at its Ravi Nagar Sports Complex was dedicated to the sportspersons by Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday afternoon.

RTMNU Vice-Chancellor Dr Subhash Chaudhari, Pro-VC Sanjay Dudhe, Registrar Dr Raju Hiwse, Management Council Members Vamanrao Turke, Ajay Chavan, former Sports and Physical Education Department Director Dr Dhananjay Welukar, Director of Sports and Physical Education Department Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, Dr Prashant Maheshwari, Dr Sanjay Kavishwar, Dr Prashant Kadu, Madhavi Mardikar, Dr Vishakha Joshi, Sanjay Bhende, Dronacharya and Arjuna awardee Vijay Munishwar, Dhanashree Lekurwale were prominently present.

Senior athletics coach Bhau Kane, Dr Vijay Datarkar, Dr Sanjay Chaudhari, Dr Yashwant Patil, Dr Vivek Avasare, District Athletics Association President Gurudev Nagrale, Chairman Umesh Naidu, Senior Joint Secretary Ramchandra Wani, Archana Kottewar, Shekhar Suryawanshi, Dr Vibekanand Singh, coach Ravindra Tong, Jitendra Ghordadekar and others also graced the programme.

The synthetic track has gained international status a last month after it got the International Class II Athletics Facility Track Status Certificate from CEO of World Athletics John Ridghan. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had laid the foundation stone of synthetic track in July, 2021. After completion of preliminary works, the final phase of work started in March. Experts Beh Hui Poo, Lo Yan Herg and Chiang Moon Chun from Malaysia supervised the work of layering in March 2023. The application of 12 to 15 mm polyurethane and two layers of 1 to 4 mm granular rubber, 1 to 4 mm EPDM red rubber was completed in the month of April under the experts’ supervision.

Later, the lane marking was done in May under the guidance of Valery Buchrev and Mamed Akhundov from Latvia. Special arrangements have been made for shot put and javelin throw in the east side and hammer throw at the west side apart from spectators gallery. There are also jumping pits for long jump and triple jump at the south end of the track. A drainage system is in place to prevent the track from getting damaged from rain water.

Team Mistry wins 4x100m relay race:

A 4×100 relay race was organised on the occasion. The teams were named after international athletes. Ruchita Mistry’s team won the top honours. The relay teams were named as PT Usha, Milkha Singh, Neeraj Chopra, Anju Bobby George, Rajeev Balakrishnan, Ruchita Mistry, Avinash Sable and Adille Sumariwalla.

Ruchita Mistry’s team won the top spot in the 4x100m relay event with a time of 49.75. The winning team included Aryan Pandey, Sanvi Pathak, V Nageshwari and Vibhas Jadhav. The silver medal was won by PT Usha team with a time of 50.58. The team comprised Rishikesh Londe, Samiksha Bagde, Anushka Bodile and Om Itkelwar. Milkha Singh team consisting of Harsh Singh, Bhavyashree Mahalle, Sakshi Tambakhe and Chirag Lahbar secured the bronze medal with a time of 51.09.

A 50m running race was also organised on the occasion. Rishikesh Londe, Pushpak, Om Itkelwar, Adarsh Bhure, Shashank Rimdhe, Praveen Kumar, Harsh Singh, Shantanu Munda participated in the 50m race.

