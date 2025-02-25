Fadnavis cracks whip on ‘fixers,’ rejects corrupt candidates for PA, OSD posts

On those whose names have been rejected, Fadnavis said there were doubts on their credentials and some of them were facing corruption charges or “had the image of a fixer”

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken a firm stance against the appointment of individuals with questionable credentials as Personal Assistants (PAs) and Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) to Cabinet Ministers. He announced on Monday that he has cleared 109 names from a list of 125 candidates, while rejecting those facing corruption charges or perceived as “fixers.”

“I will not allow fixers to be appointed as PAs or OSDs to Cabinet Ministers,” Fadnavis asserted while addressing the media in Nagpur. He emphasized that stringent norms for these appointments will be implemented without exceptions.

Strict scrutiny on appointments

The selection of ministerial aides is traditionally cleared by the Chief Minister. Fadnavis stated that while reviewing the list of 125 candidates, the names of 109 were approved, but the remaining were flagged due to serious concerns over their integrity.

“All those who were withheld had either corruption allegations, credibility concerns, or carried the image of a fixer. Such individuals will not be allowed to hold these crucial positions,” he said.

The decision comes amid dissatisfaction among BJP’s Mahayuti allies — Shiv Sena and NCP — whose ministers had earlier expressed frustration over the lack of autonomy in selecting their aides. More than two months after the formation of the Maharashtra Cabinet in December 2024, many appointments of PAs and OSDs are still pending.

Ministers question CM’s authority over selection

The issue gained traction after NCP leader and Minister Manikrao Kokate hinted at dissatisfaction within the alliance, stating that the final decision on these appointments rests with the Chief Minister. While speaking at an event, Kokate remarked that the functioning of departments must be seamless, cautioning that failure to do so could result in consequences beyond their control.

Responding to concerns, Fadnavis reiterated his commitment to transparency and accountability. “Ministers were asked to submit their candidate lists. Those with a clean record have been approved, while individuals with dubious backgrounds have been turned down,” he stated.

The move is seen as a step towards upholding ethical governance within Maharashtra’s administration, even as coalition partners navigate the power dynamics within the state government.