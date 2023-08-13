Fadnavis charms audience with witty answers at IAA event in Mumbai

“One car is driven by Gandhiji, the other by Veer Savarkar, where will you sit;” Fadnavis gives candid reply

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis graced the International Advertising Association (IAA) Leadership Award distribution ceremony in Mumbai. During the event, Fadnavis participated in a public interview, engaging the audience with his candid responses and thought-provoking insights.

In a unique hypothetical scenario posed to him, Fadnavis was asked: “One car is being driven by Mahatma Gandhi, the other is being driven by Veer Savarkar, which car will you sit in?” When asked such a question, Devendra Fadnavis gave an enthusiastic answer that got the audience clapping.

“I know you like to go for a long drive. Imagine the entire coastal road is open. You have a choice of two cars to go on a long drive. One is driven by Mahatma Gandhi, the other by Veer Savarkar. Which one will you choose?” Such a question was asked to Devendra Fadnavis.

Upon this, Fadnavis quickly said, “I would like to drive myself. I will ask them, whoever is willing to sit in my car while I am driving. They are welcome.” There was laughter and applause from the audience as Fadnavis said.

The interview further delved into pertinent political matters, shedding light on Fadnavis’ perspectives and approach:

Q: Apart from Congress leaders, who will you never form an alliance with?

Answer: In politics we are never enemies, but political opponents of each other. We are against the policies of Congress. So a leader who sticks to the ideology of the Congress will never form an alliance with us.

Q: Which leader do you admire who is not in the Grand Alliance?

Answer: There are many leaders, but in politics you cannot say it openly. Because if you say, I think this leader of this party is good, then immediately that part of the video is cut and spread, and then they say, look, Devendra Fadnavis is praising me or our leader or our party. It will be very difficult for me. So you meet me privately, in that chat I will tell you the names of three leaders whom I admire.

As the conversation unfolded, Devendra Fadnavis touched upon critical political facets. Highlighting the art of political communication, he emphasized the evolving role of politicians as brands, and the vital connection it forges. The significance of effective communication, exemplified by leaders like Prime Minister Modi, emerged strongly.

