Fadnavis balances Maratha quota: offers general category fee aid, more seats

Mumbai: The number of seats meant for the general category students in degree and post-graduate medical courses would be increased to compensate for the decline in the number of seats caused by quota offered to various communities, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Sunday.

He made the remarks while speaking to the delegation of “Save Merit, Save Nation” movement at Sahyadri Guest House, an official statement said.

Fadanvis said those eligible open category students, who could not secure admission due to reservation, should seek admissions in private colleges and the government will reimburse their current year’s tuition fees.

A system would be put in place to understand and solve the problems faced by students from the open category, the statement quoted him as saying.